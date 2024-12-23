Discover MAGIC Bodyfashion's must-have styles for the winter season

The holidays are just around the corner, bringing sparkly outfits, festive dinners, and unforgettable moments. But how do you complete a look without compromising on comfort? MAGIC Bodyfashion offers the solution: from backless designs to beautiful shapewear pieces. Our collections are designed to make women feel confident and comfortable every day and all day – with an extra touch of magic during the holidays.

The Absolute Must-Have for Winter

Wear dresses and skirts all winter long with the MAGIC Tights, the perfect combination of style and comfort. These warm, fleece-lined tights feature a high waist and create the illusion of sheer tights, keeping winter outfits elegant.

The MAGIC Tights offer more than just warmth: they are ladder- resistant, provide medium support, and give a beautiful shape

to the waist and tummy. Thanks to the fleece-free foot area, shoes remain comfortable. With the MAGIC Tights, you can wear your favorite winter looks without compromising on comfort or elegance – the perfect addition to any wardrobe. These tights were originally available in Black but have recently been expanded to include the color Sunkissed.

New Addition: The MAGIC Legging

Following the success of the MAGIC Tights, MAGIC Bodyfashion introduces an innovative new option: the MAGIC Legging. Unlike the MAGIC Tights, the MAGIC Legging is completely footless, offering greater versatility in styling. Like the MAGIC Tights, the MAGIC Legging is available in both Black and Sunkissed colors.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Magic's Stay Warm Collection: The Winter Essential

MAGIC's Stay Warm collection is ideal for the winter season. This thermal collection features four styles made from soft, recycled materials that provide optimal warmth and comfort during the cold months. All items in the collection are breathable, retain warmth, and boast a luxurious cashmere look and feel.

Versatile and stylish, these pieces can be worn as both undergarments and outerwear. For dress lovers, the Stay Warm Dress is a perfect winter choice, offering full coverage for the upper body and thighs.

In addition, the collection offers practical options for a complete winter or ski outfit, such as the Stay Warm Longsleeve, the Stay Warm Tank Top, and the Stay Warm Shaping Legging. The Stay Warm Shaping Legging provides medium support to the abdomen and lower back.