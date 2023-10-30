Discover MAGIC's trendy legwear and panty collection

The fall season is coming: this year we see many similar trends in legwear that we have seen before. Tights with different patterns and different colors remains a spot-on trend. This is often combined with oversized blazers and skirts. Besides providing warmth, tights can also complete an outfit.

Discover MAGIC's Hosiery Collection

MAGIC Bodyfashion offers a variety of tights. From proper basics to trendy patterns, MAGIC's legwear collection is appropriate for any fall outfit.

A big advantage of MAGIC Bodyfashion's tights is that they all feature built-in shaping bottoms. The shaping panty gives support to the abdomen, back and upper legs.

MAGIC Bodyfashion offers tights suitable for different occasions and styles. Of course, having a good pair of basic tights is a real fashion must-have. MAGIC's Spectacular Legs and Sexy Legs are both perfect as basic tights and go with any outfit.

The Spectecular Legs is a 20 Denier tights, available in the timeless colors Black and Sunkissed. In addition to these timeless colors, MAGIC also offers another variant called Spectacular Legs with Backseam. This variant has a continuous back seam on the leg, as an added detail. Perfect for styling a classic and elegant look.

The Sexy Legs is also a good fashion basic, especially for the slightly colder days. This is because the Sexy Legs is a 30 Denier panty and available in the color Black. When you go for a slightly more outspoken outfit, the Incredible Legs is a nice eye-catcher. These tights are available in five different patterns called Pretty Legs, Trendy Legs, Chevron Legs, Fancy Legs and Diamond Legs.

All MAGIC tights are available in sizes S to XXL.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Trendy Leggings Including Shaping

In addition to their tights collection, MAGIC Bodyfashion also offers a variety of leggings. For example, they recently expanded their well-known Leather Look Legging with two new colors, Matcha and Espresso. Both colors are perfect for the fall/winter season and will complete an outfit.

These Leather Look Leggings are made of a soft material and offer medium shaping to the tummy, hips and back. The legging features a built-in shaping pant that provides a subtle lift to the buttocks.

MAGIC's Jeans Legging is perfect for creating a more classic and casual look. This is because these leggings have the illusion of five-pocket jeans, but offer the comfort of leggings. The Jeans Legging has a mid-high waist and is made of a soft and stretchy jeans fabric. This legging also features a built-in shaping pant and provides medium shaping to the tummy, hips and back.