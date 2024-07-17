Discover MAGIC's new outerwear collection: Bodycon

MAGIC Bodyfashion is launching a brand-new outerwear collection this month: the Bodycon Collection. Designed to be seen, this collection consists of three different styles that accentuate every woman's beautiful curves and silhouettes. The Bodycon Collection is designed for all figures, including pregnant women.

The Bodycon Collection includes:

Bodycon Jumpsuit

Bodycon Dress

Bodycon Skirt/Dress

All styles in the Bodycon Collection can be styled in a variety of ways. Create the ultimate look, sporty or elegant, perfect for any occasion.

Bodycon Jumpsuit

The Bodycon Jumpsuit is a real eye-catcher. This long-sleeve catsuit offers bust support and has a seamless finish. The long back zipper makes the suit easy to put on. The soft and stretchy fabric embraces body shapes and offers optimal comfort.

Go for a chic look and pair the Bodycon Jumpsuit with heels and a nice blazer. This catsuit can also be styled sporty with sneakers and a cool jacket.

Bodycon Dress

The Bodycon Dress is a sleeveless midi dress that combines comfort and style. This ultra-comfortable and stretchy dress embraces body shapes in an elegant way. The Bodycon Dress offers bust support and has a seamless finish. The silicone band at the bottom hem prevents rolling up, keeping the dress snug.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Bodycon Skirt Dress

The Bodycon Skirt Dress is a versatile piece that can be worn in three different ways, perfect for any occasion. Wear the Bodycon Skirt Dress as a strapless dress, or as a highor low-waisted skirt. The silicone band at the bottom hem prevents rolling up.