Discover Protest’s FW24 collection where Digital Daydreams meet Retro Nostalgia

Gear up for a winter like never before with Protest’s FW24 collection. Step out in style and be prepared for any weather with this collection that's as practical as it is cool. Immerse yourself in the captivating fusion of the past and future; we’re blending the timeless allure of Retro Newstalgia with the sleek visions of tomorrow's Digital Daydream. Telling a story that goes beyond any single era, combined with our technical know-how, our sustainability commitment 'PVRE Green,' and Urban Outdoor, it's everything you need to get there.

Digital Daydream

Take a journey into a world inspired by the incredible things AI can do, blurring the line between what's real and what's imagined. The Digital Daydream collection offers a captivating fusion of technology and imagination for all genders. For WOMEN, the experience involves embracing larger shapes, shiny fabrics, and high-tech outfits, featuring standout pieces like the PRTMICHA snowjacket with a heat emboss pied de poule print, or the iridescent PRTLAILA Jacket paired with matching PRTCOCOS pants. MEN can hit the slopes in style this season, characterized by sharp geometric lines and gradient colors. Pairing something a bit oversized like the PRTANGUS snow pants with the sleek PRTDAZZLE snow jacket add a cool and imaginative touch. GIRLS are welcomed into a magical world inspired by the changing iridescent colors of bubbles, reflected in the PRTSELINA JR snowjacket and matching PRTKERI fannypack, creating a cute and shiny combo for snowy adventures. Additionally, explore other cool generous styles, like the PRTKEA JR snowjacket with the super cool PRTCRANE JR salopette that make snowy days so much fun. BOYS, ready for epic adventures, can dive into the world of Digital Daydreams with the PRTWOLVE JR snowjacket, fusing cool design with technical functionalities. The slightly oversized PRTRAIDER JR snowpants, paired with the PRTWARK JR snowjacket, bring a playful and creative flair to the slopes for days filled with fun.

Retro Newstalgia

In this Retro Newstalgia theme you’ll find some redefined classics, it involves giving a modern twist to timeless elements from the past. It's about combining the best of both worlds by making nostalgic styles feel fresh and relevant today. For WOMEN, the theme introduces fitted jackets like the PRTLUCID snowjacket, tighter pants like the PRTBABOU, a super stretch softshell snowpants, geometric lines, and bold back prints like on the PRTLUNAR zip top. The PRTSAGA snowsuit will give you nostalgic vibes on the slopes. MEN can explore cool patterns, big retro back prints, and vibrant color blocking in pieces such as the PRTBAKIE snow jacket, PRTENSTONE snow jacket, PRTCARE 1/4 zip active top, and PRTENVILLE 1/4 zip active top. GIRLS step into the world of Retro Newstalgia with snug snow jackets like the PRTMILOU JR and the stylish PRTSANI JR, complemented by fitted pants like the PRTPROUD JR, a softshell with a high waist and elastic waistband for the perfect fit. Discover the cozy teddy fur of PRTSUUS JR full zip top and PRTSEVEN JR full zip top, along with retro printed PRTHUXLEY JR hoody. BOYS embrace the super cool world of 'Retro Newstalgia' with epic patterns, big retro prints on the PRTBROME JR snow jacket, and vibrant color blocking in pieces like the PRTDECKS JR snowjacket and PRTTATOON JR hoody. Don't miss out on prints in the PRTROBIN JR anorak and stay extra cozy in the teddy fur PRTCULT JR hoody for a season filled with nostalgic vibes on the slopes.

Credits: Protest Sportswear

HIGHLIGHTS

Expect an array of statement jackets for WOMEN ranging from shorter styles like the PRTALYSUMI snow jacket, ideal for pairing with high-waisted pants, to oversized and quilted jackets and body warmers, or combined. Meet the PRTRUSH, a 2-in-1 jacket that adapts effortlessly to changing conditions. Wear the bodywarmer over the jacket or as separate pieces. Our selection of pants includes new salopettes like the PRTNAVAZ, slightly baggy silhouettes, and designs featuring side stripes, some of which boast the mesmerizing iridescent color. For MEN, meet the PRTDUTY 2-in-1 Jacket. This long-length, regular-fit shell jacket includes a padded inner jacket for an extra layer of insulation, wearable together or separately. Whether you're seeking untouched powder or ascending to new heights, these essentials redefine performance in the mountains.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

Heading into the mountains calls for the smart choice of layers so you're always prepared for any weather. Introducing this season's high technical additions, for WOMEN the advanced PRTMOOSE hardshell jacket and PRTRAVE hardshell pants. For MEN the PRTABALONE and PRTDUTY hardshell jackets, along with the PRTBASE hard shell salopettes. Designed specifically for mountain conditions, these hardshell items boast high windproof, waterproof, breathable, and durable features—serving as the go-to outer layer for ultimate protection during active moments on the slopes.

PVRE Green and NOOS

Our commitment to sustainability has just taken a leap. This season a part of our NOOS winter items, where NOOS stands for Never Out Of Stock, enters a new era of sustainability. We proudly announce that these items, now made from recycled materials, are part of our PVRE Green collection maintaining the same recommended retail price as before. For men, discover the PVRE Green versions of the classic MIKKA and OWENS pants, the MIKADO and the ROWENS. For women, we introduce the green LULLABY & LOLE pants along with the fresh LULLABYOS and RELOLE pants. We also made many zip tops PVRE Green this season, in addition to a selection of zip tops belonging to the FW24 collection, there are also our well-known NOOS zip tops for women, men and kids now made from recycled material. Into winter with a warm and green base layer; the FABRIZ becomes the REFABRIZ, the FABRIZM becomes REFABRIZM, the PRTWILL becomes REWILL, the PRTWILLOWY JR becomes REWILLOWY JR and the PRTFABRIZOY JR becomes REFABRIZOY JR. The Boys and Girls collection is greener then before because of the zip tops, but also, the PRTLOLE JR, a NOOS pants from the girl’s collection is now made from recycled material and called the RELOLE JR. Then there are like in each winter collection a number of winter jackets and ski trousers in this collection that proudly carry the PVRE Green label.

Colors

The FW24 collection offers distinct color schemes for both women and girls, presenting a palette that intertwines green and pink with earthy tones like beige and white. The innovative 'Olive Oil' hue adds a unique touch. A second color group introduces blue and pink tones harmonized with earthy shades, creating a sophisticated and versatile range.

For men and boys, the season introduces three color groups. The first combines nature tones with blue and cab yellow for a sporty street style. The second group features green, burned red, and orange paired with white and grey tones. The last color group, reserved for the most sportive items, blends lime with natural white, black, and beige, offering a dynamic and energetic selection in this collection.

TODDLERS

Also, our FW24 Toddler Collection invites young snow enthusiasts to plunge into a world of frosty fun – a winter wonderland tailor-made for your little ones! Picture this: the PRTRICK TD snowjacket, a snowstorm of giggles and warmth, matched perfectly with the PRTSIMON TD salopette, because who says snow gear can't be as cute as it is cozy? Add a pop of color to chilly days with the cool color-blocking PRTLINNY TD snowjacket. There’s more! let's go sledding and play in the snow in the PRTSOUL TD snowsuit or the PRTNOSSA TD snowsuit. Here's the secret of this collection, the salopettes and snowsuits feature 'Space to Grow' (toddler growth system). It's like a growth spurt cheat code, ensuring your mini-adventurer can wear those items season after season. So, gear up for giggles and endless snow-day joy with our FW24 Toddler Collection.