Disney and Swarovski Unveil New Beauty and the Beast Figurines

Disney and Swarovski continue their longstanding collaboration with the new Disney Beauty and the Beast home collection. This charming set of crystalized figurines celebrates 35 years of Disney’s enchanting tale.

Widely regarded as one of Disney’s most acclaimed animated classics, Beauty and the Beast became the first animated feature ever nominated for Best Picture. Its legacy continued with a landmark Broadway production that captivated audiences for more than a decade.

Evoking the wonder and joy of this Disney classic, each figurine is captured with Swarovski’s crystal artistry. The collection features figurines inspired by adored characters including Belle, Cogsworth, Lumière, and Mrs. Potts, alongside a limited-edition Ballroom Scene.

Ballroom Scene (Limited Edition)

Each breathtaking creation requires 365 hours of work and over 52,900 crystals to capture the story’s emotional crescendo in dazzling brilliance. The memorable first dance between Belle and Beast is reimagined in exquisite detail, showcasing Swarovski’s signature savoir-faire.

Belle

The beloved dreamer, Belle appears in her signature iridescent gown holding a delicate rose. This enchanting figurine showcases Belle’s grace and timeless elegance in 330 faceted crystals.

Credits: Swarovski

Cogsworth

The embodiment of rule and decorum, Cogsworth’s charm dazzles in 215 facets. Glossy champagne gold-tone metal accents perfectly highlight his proper personality in expressive detail.

Lumière

Lumière’s flamboyant and enchanting character comes to life in 409 shimmering facets. The design combines Swarovski’s technical precision with yellow flames and Golden Shadow effect.

Mrs. Potts

Mrs. Potts conveys the emotional heart of the story. Beautifully capturing her gentle spirit, the design features 231 facets with colorful metal accents, along with an expertly crafted main pot.

Credits: Swarovski

Enchanted Rose

The Enchanted Rose returns to the home collection. A symbol of hope and the enduring legacy of the story, its vibrant red petals and a delicate crystal stem that appears to float within its glass dome.

Credits: Swarovski

The Disney x Swarovski Beauty and the Beast Home Collection is available online and in Swarovski stores globally.