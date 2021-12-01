Distributor Lexson adds Minimum to its portfolio

As of 1st December, Lexson will take over the representation and distribution of the Danish fashion brand Minimum, as the distributor recently announced in a press release. For the past ten years, Minimum has been represented on Dutch soil by the agency Kootuur Collections.

Lexson will represent Minimum from SS22. "We are very grateful to Wouter Klein Willink, Kotuur Collections and the Minimum team for this unique opportunity," Lexson owner Maarten Janse shared on Linkedin.

"Wouter has done an incredibly good job in my opinion," Janse said in a press release. "He built Minimum in the Netherlands from the ground up and really made it what it is today (...). We are incredibly proud to take over the proverbial baton from him and will look after the child he raised with so much joy and strength all these years with the same passion and dedication."

Marieke Been has been appointed by Lexson as the new account manager for Minimum's representation.

Image: Minimum

Distributor Lexson acquires fashion brand Minimum from agency Kootuur Collections

Lexson Brands B.V. is based in Breda. The distributor's portfolio includes Scandinavian fashion and lifestyle brands such as Blk Dnm, Elvine, Fiveunits, Law of the Sea, Peak Performance, Plain, Re:designed, Resteröds, Saint Steve and Tiger of Sweden. Swedish athleisure label J Lindenberg was added to the portfolio earlier this month and will be represented from SS22.

International fashion brand Minimum was founded in 1997 as an independent shop in Aarhus, Denmark. In the Netherlands, the label is sold at Number Nine and We Are Labels, among others.