DL1961, Candice Swanepoel Face of World’s First High Performance Circular Jean

DL1961 Denim Partners with Recover TM on Spring 2022 Capsule Collection Featuring Model and Philanthropist Candice Swanepoel

New York, NY – DL1961 has partnered with RecoverTM on a joint sustainability initiative to create the world’s first high performance circular jean. RecoverTM is a leading material sciences company and global producer of post-consumer waste cotton fiber. By breaking down previously-loved clothing, weaving it together with other eco-friendly tech fibers like Tencel or Reprive (recycled polyester stretch fiber), and manufacturing using recycled water and solar energy, the result is a sustainable pair of jeans that outperforms others in terms of fabric, fit and function.

Model, philanthropist, and founder of eco lifestyle brand Tropic of C, Candice Swanepoel, is confirmed to star in the campaign for our 5-piece capsule collection of jeans in our best-selling silhouettes made with RecoverTM fibers. “As a CEO and founder of her own fashion brand, Candice understands the importance of sustainable fashion. Her passion for the planet and aptitude to affect change make her the perfect partner for this collection,” says Sarah Ahmed, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of DL1961.

DL1961 and Candice Swanepoel, Hepburn denim, courtesy of the brand

At DL1961, sustainability is not defined by one initiative – it is a multi-faceted, everevolving process from fiber to finished garment, known for family-owned, verticallyintegrated sustainable manufacturing. Every pair of DL1961 jeans is tracked by the Environmental Impact Measurement (EIM) software by Jeanologia and crafted using eco-fibers, optimized water, energy and resource saving technologies. Now, with the RecoverTM partnership, DL1961 also houses one of the world’s largest textile recycling plants, taking excess goods from around the world, breaking them down, and turning them into new, high-tech fibers. The transparency and fabric technology coupled with the goal of circularity makes DL1961 the only choice for a customer looking for denim that is sustainable at every step of the process.

DL1961 and Candice Swanepoel, Emilie denim, courtesy of the brand

Post-consumer waste fibers often have a reputation for compromised manufacturing quality, but RecoverTM beats virgin equivalent fibers, conventional cotton and organic cotton across 5 impact categories: Global warming potential, Eutrophication, Water scarcity, Fossil fuel depletion and Chemistry*. In fact, one million pairs of jeans made from RecoverTM denim saves the equivalent of the below resources:

Water: ~530 Olympic size swimming pools

CO2: Annual emissions of ~417 people Energy: Annual electricity use of ~1,600 people

Land Use: 2% of Manhattan

*According to RecoverFiber.com

DL1961 RecoverTM styles will be available beginning February 2 nd 2021 in sizes 23-34 on the brand's website. Prices range from $199 – $209.

DL1961 and Candice Swanepoel, Bridget denim, courtesy of the brand

DL1961 and Candice Swanepoel, Rachel denim, courtesy of the brand

ABOUT DL1961

DL1961 is a New York based brand on a mission to do things differently. We’re changing the way denim is made to lessen our impact on the planet for future generations. The average pair of jeans uses 1,500 gallons of water to produce, the average pair of DL1961 jeans uses less than 10 gallons. At our vertically integrated, self-powered facility we use botanic fibers, organic and certified cotton, clean dyes and energy efficient machinery to preserve resources. Our collection includes denim for women, men, kids and pets, all with premium quality and unparalleled comfort