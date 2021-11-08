DL1961 Premium Denim Launches Limited-Edition Leather Capsule Collection

We're raising the bar, not only for ourselves but for the denim industry at large. DL1961 is a family-owned brand, creating premium denim with sustainability at our core since 2008. Overseeing the entire process from fiber to finished garment, we pride ourselves on our leading fabric and sustainability technologies.

95% of old clothes could be recycled, but only 15% are. We've all gotten rid of plastic and old clothes, but where does it all go? We're taking your old jeans and plastic bottles and turning them into your favorite high-performance denim.

The process of giving new life to old jeans starts small. We begin the process by shredding old denim and post-consumer waste into smaller and smaller pieces, then weaving those into new yarn with eco-friendly fibers and high-performance stretch.

The yarns are woven into your favorite lifting, sculpting, comfortable fabrics and dyed using only the highest quality Dystar Liquid Indigo pigments to minimize harmful byproducts.

Post-consumer waste + waterless technology = high-tech denim. Our denim is constructed and hand-finished using waterless laser and Ozone technologies in our family-owned manufacturing facilities; which are fully compliant with International Social & Environmental Quality Standards.

Your jeans take about 1500 gallons of water to produce. Ours takes less than 10. Thanks to all the ultra-absorbent fibers and waterless techniques we use along the way. What's more, we treat and recycle 98% of the water we use in our in-house treatment plant.

The final product results in denim you can feel good about, in more ways than one. Finally, your jeans are quality checked and delivered. You get sustainably-made jeans that make you look your best and feel even better.

A staple in every closet, leather pants have always been an It Girl essential. DL1961 has created a capsule collection of leather and suede pants in our most popular high-rise fit: Patti Straight. Featuring versatile colors, textures, and weights available at two price points, each pair is one of a kind, making for a pant that will become uniquely your own. This limited-edition collection is handcrafted in our family-owned, ultra-sustainable + solar-powered facilities so you can look your best and feel even better about where your pants come from.

We went for a closed-loop approach, repurposing luxe stretch leathers from other projects into your favorite high-rise straight fit. Working in small quantities with existing (otherwise known as "deadstock") fabrics is the most sustainable way to produce, and comes without the harmful plastics and chemicals that some vegan leather options carry.

The $399 low stretch leather comes with a matte, pebbled finish, that's perfect for everyday wear. Or level up for the higher tier at $899, consisting of one-of-a-kind luxe stretch leathers and suedes.