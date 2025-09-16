Episode 1: ‘Dante’ McQueen Autumn Winter 1996

Alexander McQueen opens the doors of the archive for the first time in a new series of films: Documenting McQueen, unearthing the origins of the signature codes and stories that define the house.

In this first episode of a 3-part series, Alistair O’Neill, fashion historian and professor at Central Saint Martins, shares insight into Lee Alexander McQueen’s Autumn Winter 1996 ‘Dante’ collection, exploring the innovative techniques and core tailoring principles that have defined the house.

The series, focussed on McQueen’s tailoring heritage, highlights intricate details and powerful narratives that continue to inspire and drive the house today under the creative direction of Seán McGirr.

Episode 1 of Documenting McQueen: Tailoring, is available to watch now on alexandermcqueen.com and the McQueen YouTube channel.