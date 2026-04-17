Dolce & Gabbana x Ray-Ban: when Italian glamour meets timeless optical heritage

When two style icons meet, heritage is renewed through a shared creative vision. United by common values, Dolce & Gabbana and Ray-Ban unveil a collection that embodies the DNA of both brands: strong Italian roots, distinctive design codes, authentic self-expression, and a deep connection to contemporary culture. This collaboration celebrates an eyewear legend that has shaped generations. As Ray-Ban’s most enduring silhouette approaches its 90th anniversary, the Aviator is reimagined by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Through their unmistakable creative perspective, the style evolves in new interpretations of the Shooter and Outdoorsman II.

Drawing on archival elements, the Shooter is defined by a bold shape, a mother-of-pearl brow bar, and a built-in cigarette holder – all nods to sophisticated vintage design. The teardrop lenses come in orange, pink, green, blue, and yellow, with transparent and mirrored options, and feature finely applied Ray-Ban and Dolce&Gabbana logos. The slim metal construction follows the classic pilot shape, creating separation between lens and frame for a refined rimless effect.

Credits: Ray-Ban

The Outdoorsman II captures the essence of timeless design with understated lines and a contemporary touch. The prominent brow bar gives the frame a graphic edge, while the lightweight metal construction plays with negative space to elevate the overall silhouette. Teardrop lenses, offered in mirrored and transparent options, are available in blue, powder pink, beige, brown, and green, all signed with the logos of both brands.

Each pair comes with an exclusive leather case, complete with a leather strap and gold-tone metal carabiner. Finished with signature Dolce&Gabbana detailing, the case is designed to be worn as an accessory and can be easily attached to bags or belts.

Credits: Ray-Ban

Captured through the lens of Gray Sorrenti, the campaign brings the collection to life in vibrant images that reflect the bold, unapologetic spirit of both Ray-Ban and Dolce&Gabbana.

The collection is available worldwide from April 16 through Ray-Ban and Dolce&Gabbana channels, as well as selected retailers.