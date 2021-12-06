Dora Larsen SS22: The new season has landed

Each season we catch up with our founder, Georgia, on new pieces from the collection, including the updated colour palette and sustainability innovations.

The new lingerie and sleepwear collections are live! How does it feel when everyone gets to see something you’ve worked on for over a year?

“Launching a new collection is always exciting. I find it so interesting to see which styles and colourways become the favourites, too. It’s so unpredictable, you spend a year getting feedback about the collection from the stockists and the press, and then once we finally launch, our customer always ends up loving something totally different to what we’d expected. It’s also really rewarding when you’ve spent so long perfecting the fit on a certain shape, to launch it and then receive positive feedback. Not-so-positive feedback is welcomed, too, though, as it helps us plan how we can improve, if we need to, for the next season. We ultimately want to work with our customers and let them be a part of our journey.”

The colour palette changes season to season, but are there any styles that you redesigned or added to for this new drop?

“I’ve added in a couple of new bodysuit shapes. I love the flexibility of being able to wear a bodysuit underneath your clothes, as well as part of your outfit. Good outerwear bodysuits can be hard to find because a lot of brand’s manufacture bodysuits in factories that typically produce clothing, rather than factories that specialise in making lingerie. What makes our bodysuits different is the fact that yes, you can wear them as part of your outfit, but they’ve been produced in a very technical way by bra specialists. So the cups, wires, and overall structure of our bodysuits provides you with the type of fit you would expect from a good bra. I love the simplicity of our new organic cotton bodysuit - it’s sexy in a subtle way.”

Sleepwear is a new category for Dora Larsen. What did you do to move on from the original collection launched in May?

“I always like to keep things simple and focused so I’ve carried through some of our shapes from the first season into new colours, but added in a new long sleeved shirt to the Ruffle range (essential for the colder months ahead!). With regards to totally new designs, I’m excited to launch our new organic cotton poplin pyjama sets, both in two of our signature colour combinations. The boxy fit is so cute on, and they are very very soft to wear.”

Sustainability is as ever, one of the biggest pillars for us as a brand. Are there any modifications to this season's collection that have evolved the product further in this area?

“Most notably, we’ve introduced recycled elastics into over half of our lingerie ranges. It’s difficult to make products using recycled elastics as there are high minimum order quantities required by the fabric suppliers, and we have to order a specific type of recycled yarn very far in advance of the product being made. But, we are now proud to be one of the few lingerie brands that offer recycled elastics, and as we grow the brand, we plan on introducing them onto all of our other ranges, too.”

Do you have any personal favourite shapes, colours or pieces?

“This particular drop has been one of my absolute favourites to date, so it’s quite difficult to say! I love the Thea underwire bra and high waist knicker in organic cotton, and will definitely be treating myself to the Orla triangle bra, too. I pretty much live in padded triangle bras and have done so for a few years now! Sleepwear wise, I’m obsessed with the organic cotton poplin sets, with Mollie being my favourite colour. I’m a big lemon yellow fan.”