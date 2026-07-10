Doubles on the court: Lacoste and Lamarel revive 90s tennis culture

French brand Lacoste and Swiss fashion brand Lamarel have unveiled a joint 20-piece capsule collection inspired by 1990s tennis culture, according to a press release. The collection is designed for womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

At the heart of the collection is the polo shirt, reimagined in short and long-sleeved versions. It is complemented by knitwear; ribbed polo shirts; knitted jumpers; sweaters; and a T-shirt for everyday wear. Functional pieces such as tennis skirts, shorts and caps are also included. According to both brands, the focus is on durability, clean lines and high-quality materials.

Credits: Lacoste

Each product combines elements from both houses: Lacoste's iconic heritage meets Lamarel's Swiss commitment to minimalism and quality. Embroidered logos, print graphics and specially developed dual-brand labels merge the two identities. The colour palette remains classic, featuring Lacoste green, navy and white.

A dedicated section is devoted to the children's line. According to Lamarel, this was prompted by a personal story involving Carlos, the son of Lamarel founder Sandra Rodrigues Pinto and the first child in the Lamarel family. “Having our first child has changed how we think about what we create. We want Carlos to wear these polos one day, just as we wear them today,” said Rodrigues Pinto. The 'Mini-Me' line includes polos and lightweight jackets for children with the same finish as the adult line.

Credits: Lacoste

The campaign was photographed and filmed by Angéline Terestchenko and Luca Perrin at the Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne, on the shores of Lake Geneva. According to the release, the location symbolises the meeting of Lacoste's French roots and Lamarel's Swiss origins.

Credits: Lacoste

The collection will be available exclusively on Lamarel's online shop from August 3. From September 19, it will also be available in Lamarel stores, on the Lacoste online shop and in selected Lacoste boutiques.