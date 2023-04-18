Dr. Denim's Fall/Winter 2023 Collection Has Something for Everyone

Have a good time with good people. Buy fewer and better things that last longer, discover a new artist. Be nice. Make a dad joke. Stop the waste.

The fall and winter collection from Dr. Denim include wide range of fits, from classic straight leg fits to trendy, wide and baggy jeans. Seasons’ denim washes vary from light and dark blue to brown and tinted black with some contrasting overstitches.

Picture: Dr. Denim, courtesy of the brand.

For women, they offer rigid denim fits such as Echo, Beth, Hill, and Donna, which are made from 100% cotton. High waist straight leg Moxy Straight is their most popular high-stretch denim fit, and for the winter 2023 season they are excited to launch a new low waist fit called Lexy Straight. Their men’s assortment consists of rigid denim classics: straight fit Dash and wide straight leg Omar. The latest addition to the men’s jeans category, wide leg, and baggy fit Kobe, will fulfil the demands of the most die-hard baggy jeans enthusiast.

Picture: Dr. Denim, courtesy of the brand.

For the upcoming collections, Dr. Denim has continued to draw inspiration from streetwear. The product assortment includes jeans with classic workwear details and jeans with cargo pants features, like Donna Multi Cargo.