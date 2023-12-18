Dramatic, luxurious, sexy: FW24/25 with lingerie brand Louisa Bracq

For our FW24/25 collection, our goal was to enhance femininity, spotlight the luxurious positioning of the Louisa Bracq brand, while showcasing the magnificent embroideries crafted in our factory at Caudry, as part of our historical expertise. We place particular emphasis on the quality and fit of our products, available from cup size A up to cup size K.

For this new season, we're highlighting our 3 new lines: SWAN, NYMPHA, and the re-edition of the iconic SUPERSTAR line from the FW21/22 collection.

Black Swan elegance

The SWAN line in our new FW24/25 collection embodies sensuality, luxury, and sophistication through its graphic details and lustrous thread that lends a glossy effect to the embroidery. Drawing inspiration from the cult film Black Swan, this collection unveils a theatrical universe where the embroidery gracefully evokes the dramatic movement of swan wings. Each piece embodies feminine elegance while capturing the essence of mystery and passion. The creations within the SWAN line with their luxurious details and flawless finishes, immersing us in a world where elegance meets dramatic strength, embodying the captivating spirit of ballet.

FW24/25 Collection: SWAN Credits: Louisa Bracq

Available in black, it offers bras in four different styles: full cup, push-up, scarf, and underwired triangle; a completely new style introduced by the brand. The bra straps are adorned with LB jewelry in rose gold, adding a metallic touch to the designs.

Particular attention has been given to the style of our shorts and thongs - the sexy models that we offer in our ranges - to enhance this spirit. The detailing on the back features an LB initial logo and two crossed straps, providing a line free silhouette.

Within this range, we offer our iconic bodysuit entirely crafted in embroidery.

Timeless and romantic beauty

The NYMPHA line draws inspiration from the elegant and romantic atmosphere of weddings. This new collection unveils delicate floral and foliage motifs, immersing us in the ambiance of fine lingerie. The NYMPHA collection celebrates the timeless beauty of life's most special moments. We aim to capture the very essence of grace and sophistication to offer poetic and exclusive pieces.

FW24/25 Collection: NYMPHA Credits: Louisa Bracq

This line offers a variety of bras in four different styles: full cup, balconette, spacer, and wire-free. Available from cup size B to cup size K, the NYMPHA collection provides an extensive range of sizes, encompassing up to 80 different sizes for the full cup style, featuring a Made in France jacquard exclusively designed by the house in a floral scroll pattern. The range is complemented by a nightdress adorned with corset-style crisscross lacing, ideal for the wedding night or honey moon.

The classic, all-time SUPERSTAR

Finally, the re-edition of SUPERSTAR, a true success from Louisa Bracq, has been evolved in its technicality with a simplex knit ensuring an excellent fit up to cup size K, different from its initial version. Staying true to a sexy allure with its black simplex knit featuring leather-like notes, the embroidery, now more minimalist and luxurious in black & gold, will perfectly suit festive occasions.

The design of the full cup model has been reimagined by utilizing the simplex knit, providing this already popular line with the ability to once again meet the needs of those seeking optimal support.

FW24/25 Collection: SUPERSTAR Credits: Louisa Bracq