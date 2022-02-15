Drop 1 SS22 Colourful Rebel

Shot in New York, Colourful Rebel releases their first drop for Spring/Summer ’22.

Inspired by urban street style, the collection is built up with in-season wardrobe essentials and 80’s inspired power styles. An interesting mix of eclectic bold statement pieces and easy-going everyday wear.

Picture: Colourful Rebel, SS22 collection, courtesy of the brand

Colourful Rebel is a unique brand that distinct itself from its competitors by its bold and statement pieces. We choose colour over grey, we choose quality over cheap solutions and we stand out by mismatching. Looking at the collection, cozy, on-trend quilted coats, vintage baseball jackets, power blazers and fresh tees with signature artworks are key. Colours are there to stand out with Fuchsia, fresh blue, and neon hues. Denim styles come in a variety of washes and prints while artworks are inspired by digitalized mixed media, X-Ray prints, and metal-infused 80’s fonts.

This collection breathes the Big Apple’s energy and sets a perfect start for an on-trend fresh wardrobe to celebrate a new season!

