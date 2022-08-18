Dstrezzed new logo & brand values - Introducing The Octagon

We don't like doing something the traditional way, that's too boring for us. That is why we keep evolving Dstrezzed, in its collections, in its looks, in its values, and in its communication. We are more than ready to share our new logo and brand values with you.

Dstrezzed is built on a brotherhood that believes that life is an adventure which we should all make the best of. This community is bold, rebellious and always authentic, and we believe that enjoying the good things in life is easier in quality and comfortable clothing. For over ten years, Dstrezzed has been creating menswear for the modern gents of the world. We envision a world where modern gents come together to enjoy life to the fullest.

We believe that values are the foundation of a strong brand and a long lasting company. We find important that all those who wear and work with us share and embrace these values day in, day out.

Bold

We believe that life is an adventure and we shouldn't take ourselves too seriously. We get a kick out of doing the unexpected once in a while and like to show off our rebellious streak. We choose to see the glass half full, take chances and laugh while we do it.

Authentic

We have not always chosen the easy way, but it has always been the honest way. We value authentic and real people who are open and true LO themselves. We treat everyone in our brotherhood with respect and fairness, and expect the same in return.

Unity

We believe that when we do things together, we are stronger and can lift each other up. We like to share success and good times with people who feel the same way we do. No man gets left behind.

The good life

We have a thing for the finer things in life and we know how to enjoy them. From good food and clothing, to experiences and meaningful connections; we appreciate like-minded people who care about the details, depth and quality.

With that being said... Here’s an official introduction of our new logo and therefore we would like share the story of the octagon with you.

The eight sided shape of the octagon is our symbol for brotherhood. Within the octagon, there are two D's connected as acknowledgement to our name and a nod to our design philosophy that boldly combines two worlds of style.

As human beings, we all have different sides of ourselves just like an octagon has eight sides. In our brotherhood, we accept all sides of the modern gent and encourage them to always feel comfortable to be themselves.

The number eight when on its side, is the symbol for infinity. This represents our endless connection and unity as a brotherhood. You can always rely on the brotherhood to have your back.

From today you will see our new logo everywhere. On our clothing, online and in stores and our communication. We want to share the story with everyone who finds themselves in the above mentioned.

Want to see more of us? Visit dstrezzed.com.

For more information or questions contact roosmarijn@dstrezzed.com