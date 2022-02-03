Duke + Dexter: Christie Sneaker x Crystal Palace

South of the river

You’ll find something that’s pretty mind blowing. A huge sports complex, just over the river and around an hour from our design lab in Hackney, that’s been home to Olympians and FA cup winners, stretching back over 150 years.

Crystal Palace National Sports Centre comes from an era that shaped modern design. Inside, there’s concrete columns and mid-century teak wood everywhere. Outside, there’s an old score board battered by the English weather and stands to match.

It feels like a place from a different age – but it’s alive with people, from athletes to amateurs; and it’s the backdrop to the upcoming release of our new Christie sneaker.

Duke + Dexter Black Christie Sneaker, courtesy of the brand

Duke + Dexter Crystal Palace Sneaker, courtesy of the brand