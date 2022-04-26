"Time + Place.

This summer, we want to take you away. Not to a specific place, but to a time, where the sun is shining, the days are long, and the company couldn’t be any better.

Our SS22 collection is inspired by leisure. The greenery of a country club, the free aesthetic of the 80’s and 90’s and a sense of freedom that only comes with playing your summer soundtrack with the roof down.

Time + Place SS22 collection, courtesy of Duke Dexter

We want to make those moments real and bring them to you in a way only we can – so in February, 7 of the D+D team boarded a plane at a very grey looking Heathrow and headed over the pond in pursuit of the sun.

This shoot really reflects our time in California together – rather than a polished campaign full of pictures of good-looking models, it’s a series featuring our designers, photographers, friends of the brand and even some of Holmby Park Lawn Bowling Club’s seasoned professionals, all doing what they do best and genuinely enjoying the whole process along the way.

Time + Place SS22 collection, courtesy of Duke Dexter

Time + Place is a concept built to forget the days of flawless models and faceless brands – it’s about showing you the reality of our brand, the people behind it and what it means to us: special moments with great people.

For us, that sums up what D+D is all about – deeply passionate and talented people, who are out to push for change in an industry that’s increasingly shifting towards something we hate: fast fashion. The team does it with conviction; creating styles and stories that exist for a reason. It’s this purposeful drive and desire to always be better that makes us who we are."