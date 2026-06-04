Durable work shirt with UPF 40+ UV protection

Working in direct sunlight requires more from professionals than just perseverance. Long days on construction sites, rooftops, in infrastructure, or in agriculture often mean hours of exposure to heat and UV radiation. Carhartt's Force Sun Defender T-shirts are specifically designed for professionals who work outdoors for extended periods.

The collection includes a long-sleeve T-shirt and a short-sleeve T-shirt with integrated UPF 40+ UV protection. The shirt therefore offers protection against harmful sun rays in accordance with the EN 13758-2:2003+A1:2006 standard. The shirts are available in Black, White, Asphalt and Green Slate Heather.

Developed for intensive outdoor work

The Force Sun Defender T-shirt is made from lightweight Interlock Sun Defender fabric and features a comfortable Relaxed Fit. Thanks to the combination of Carhartt Force and FastDry technology, perspiration is quickly wicked away, and the shirt dries fast during strenuous work.

The shirt helps professionals stay cool, dry, and comfortable, even in high temperatures, whether working on scaffolding, installing on rooftops, or during long days in infrastructure.

Credits: Carhartt

Protection and freedom of movement

In addition to UV protection, wearing comfort is a key feature. The shirts feature robust topstitching for added durability. Its relaxed fit ensures optimal freedom of movement during work. The recognisable Carhartt logo on the chest and the Carhartt Force label on the sleeve provide the robust aesthetic that professionals expect from the brand.

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