Dutch brand iXXXi JEWELRY is entering the UK jewelry market

iXXXi JEWELRY, from company Watchit11, is a leading Dutch brand in the sale of trendy rings and other jewelry. The power of the concept lies in its simplicity and interchangeability. There are several base rings in different sizes, widths and colors. The consumer can choose from a large collection of fillrings, which can be placed on each base ring. This creates endless possibilities for change and combinations. Every woman can create her own style and look, from a classic to a ‘tough girl’ look. This is what makes the brand so unique and versatile. The fillrings are very affordable and each collection has a story of its own. iXXXi JEWELRY is a groundbreaking brand and has always put its partners and distributors at the center of its strategy.

How did the brand start?

Until 2011, owner Stefan van Goolen was engaged in the production and sale of watches in the fashion segment. Due to the highly competitive market and the rise of smart watches, his company discontinued the development of watches. In partnership with Geert Trommelen they decided to explorer new markets and expanded into the trendy jewelry branche. Thus, the concept of interchangeable steel jewelry was created, and new collections were designed. Later, stainless steel necklaces, earrings and bracelets, with gold-, rose gold- and silver-colored plating, were added to the collection.

What other brands does iXXXi JEWELRY have in its portfolio?

Besides iXXXi JEWELRY there are also two other brands who we like to introduce to you: iXXXi MEN and Brace. iXXXi MEN is a jewelry collection specifically for men. This collection contains interchangeable rings, necklaces, pendants and bracelets made of stainless steel and genuine leather. Brace is a collection for both women and men focused on handmade leather bracelets.

What is the address of iXXXi JEWELRY on the international market?

iXXXi JEWELRY currently has a strong presence in Europe through direct partners and distributors in 16 countries, mainly in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Switzerland and Poland in the north, as well as Spain, Portugal and Greece in southern Europe. The integration of Canada reinforces the expansion beyond Europe that began in the Netherlands Antilles, with the addition of Latin America and recently with the UK!