Earthy Elegance: introducing the Spring/Summer 2026 Michael Kors collection runway show

Earthy elegance was the theme of Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2026 runway show, which took place this morning at Terminal Warehouse in Chelsea, New York City. Inspired by the theme of the collection, as well as the designer’s own beach house, the venue was transformed with wood paneling, terracotta touches, towering cacti and sculptural elements drawn from nature.

“The simple truth is that escapism helps us tremendously,” says Michael Kors. “So many of us live urban lives, and when you travel, you learn about yourself, you learn about other people, you learn about life. It’s nature that always knocks us out, but balanced with elegance and sophistication—that’s everything I want this collection to convey.”

Credits: Michael Kors

Credits: Michael Kors

For Spring/Summer, Kors leaned into the relaxed sensuality of the season. Liquid draping and soft tailoring took center stage, explored in pareos, pajamas and draped culottes that exemplify laid-back glamour. Clothes that catch the breeze—think leggy caftans and flowing tunics—shared the runway with airy, perforated suede and paillettes wrapped in soft, translucent silk voile, all designed to reflect the lightness of the season. Desert hues comprised the palette, with shades of branch, espresso, and ecru paired back to sunset tones of palomino, cashew, quartz and guava.

Accessories were soft, textured and meticulously crafted, like an oversized leather clutch, knotted market bags and bold leather jewelry hand-crafted by Italian artisans. Streamlined sandals and mules, both flat and heeled, completed the sophisticated but nonchalant attitude.

Credits: Michael Kors

A custom soundtrack crafted by composer Sebastien Perrin emphasized the warm ambience of the season as models including Frankie Rayder, Liisa Winkler, Paloma Elsesser, Mica Argañaraz, Anok Yai, Adut Akech, Alex Consani, Devyn Garcia, Kai Schreiber and more walked the runway.

Gwyneth Paltrow, brand ambassador Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Munn, Leslie Bibb, Olivia Wilde, Audra McDonald, Kelsea Ballerini and others were among the A-list front row.