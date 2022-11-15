Ease into the new collection of Monk & Anna

It has arrived! Ease into the new Monk & Anna collection, with the jūgoya full moon shoulder bag and the toho belt bag making their comeback. Plus the all time Monk & Anna classic and timeless models that you know of. To be discovered in new tones with the colours peanut, sienna, midnight and black expressing new layers of seasonal transitions.⁣ A bag collection for the everyday wear as well as to stand out at a special occasion with that extra elegant touch to your look! ⁣ We’re proud to let you be part of a minimalistic yet esthetic world, with this collection designed. Discover it in the Monk & Anna online shop and wander around. Or head out for a coffee and visit your local Monk & Anna stop.

Heading into the gift-giving season, the new collection of Monk & Anna differs itself again by offering a wide range of timeless pieces. Express the joy of giving, with a Monk & Anna gift of gratitude. We can't wait to start this festive season with you, keep an eye out for our December gifts to you.

Cheers!⁣

Picture: Monk & Anna, courtesy of the brand

About Monk & Anna

Monk & Anna – a collection of beautiful goods, designed with great care and with a lot of small details. A new collection always starts with researching new colour palettes and sourcing for textures. All products come with their very own packaging, with their own story and their own name. Monk & Anna is inspired by Japan, nature, fashion and craftsmanship in general.