Easing into summer: American Vintage opts for fluid fabrics and pastels

French brand American Vintage has presented its spring/summer 2026 collection, featuring fluid fabrics, loose cuts and pastel colours, according to a press release. The brand reinterprets summer essentials in a feminine, fluid style.

According to the American Vintage styling team, the brand was inspired by vintage lingerie, especially for the prints, and lace accents were added to some finishes.

Key pieces include extra-long trousers, loose shirts worn open over a bralette and lace-trimmed shorts. These include the BOV wrap skirt, a short-sleeved striped shirt and the printed ZIV sets. Soft velvet from the ANK line adds a touch of shine, while the lightweight FUX terry cloth (a softer version of the well-known BOBY) and the ZOL bouclé knitwear complete the collection.

Credits: American Vintage

Credits: American Vintage

The colour palette combines several pastel shades. These include Cheesecake mêlée (soft yellow), Vintage Marshmallow (powder pink), Soya (warm beige) and Vintage Splash (sky blue). These are paired with darker tones such as Eik, Oever, Souricette and a lilac Vintage Parma. Three exclusive prints feature throughout the collection: polka dots on skirts and dresses; fine stripes on shirts; and a small boat print on the sets.