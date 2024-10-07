East 42nd: Empowering Everyday Elegance for Every Woman

Introducing an exciting, distinctly European brand conceived to empower women to be who they want to be, every day and everywhere. EAST 42ND embodies a confident approach to effortless style.

Uniquely blending London cool, European chic, and American ease, EAST 42ND delivers a versatile wardrobe as individual and modern as the women who wear it.

A timeless collection that transcends the boundaries between work and play, seamlessly transitioning from day to night, work to home, and everywhere in between.

Emphasizing low-maintenance style, comfort, and practicality, EAST 42ND combines luxe and casual with ease. Iconic jeans and sweatshirts are complemented by the easy elegance of British tailoring and sophisticated European-inspired separates, dresses, and knits. The collection’s contemporary signature shines through a love of detail, ensuring every piece is future-proof.

Credits: EAST 42ND

Quality, authenticity, and sustainability are at the core of EAST 42ND. The brand is committed to achieving the highest standards of environmental responsibility, using certified organic cottons, merino wools, bamboo, recycled yarns, and gentle alpacas.

Originally inspired by UN Women, a United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, the collection is designed for women who don’t need to prove anything to anyone. They follow their hearts and focus on what they want to express to the world.