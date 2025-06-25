EAST 42ND heroes British tailoring in AW25, with a focus on versatile, enduring design

EAST 42ND announces the arrival of its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, now available across key retailers including the John Lewis Partnership and leading independents across the UK, Europe, the US, Canada, Japan and Australia. As the brand continues to grow its global presence, AW25 offers a fresh expression of EAST 42ND’s core identity: enduring wardrobe staples reimagined through the precision of British tailoring and the ease of everyday wear.

Credits: EAST 42ND

The collection presents a confident interplay of sharp silhouettes and relaxed elegance - anchored by a modern take on British tailoring, designed in London and crafted in Europe. Using premium, responsibly sourced fabrics, the edit features structured three-piece suits - waistcoats, blazers, and trousers - paired with crisp shirting that layers effortlessly with EAST 42ND’s signature denim and elevated jersey essentials.

“British tailoring is at the heart of our brand,” explains Donovan Pascal, Head of Design at EAST 42ND “But we believe it doesn’t have to be formal or traditional. This season is about taking those tailored elements - clean lines, elevated fabrics, sharp construction - and blending them with wearable shapes that move with you.”

Credits: EAST 42ND

A standout feature of the collection is its versatility. Key pieces such as the cropped black bomber and tailored barrel-leg trousers are designed to partner effortlessly with EAST 42ND’s range of organic cotton tees and soft knits. The aim is to offer a wardrobe of pieces that can be dressed up or down, delivering longevity beyond seasonal trends.

With both straight-leg and barrel-leg denim options, the collection nods to the quiet power of everyday dressing. Clean finishes, tonal palettes, and subtle signature details ensure each item earns its place in a real, wearable wardrobe.

Credits: EAST 42ND

The arrival of the AW25 collection marks a pivotal moment as the brand continues to expand its retail footprint while deepening its connection with a modern, style-conscious woman. One who values ease, authenticity, and elegance that doesn’t need to shout.

“EAST 42ND is about building a wardrobe that works for real women,” the team says. “These pieces are made to last—not just in how they’re constructed, but in how relevant they remain. They’re designed to be worn again and again, each time in a new way.”