EAST 42ND launches at John Lewis & Partners online, unveiling AW25 collection this July

One of the most closely watched names in contemporary womenswear, EAST 42ND will debut online with John Lewis this July, unveiling a curated edit from its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. Known for its refined take on wardrobe staples, the launch marks a milestone in the brand’s UK growth strategy.

Designed for women negotiating busy, multifaceted lives, EAST 42ND offers a thoughtful approach to modern dressing - where considered design meets real-world functionality. The John Lewis & Partners selection features versatile outerwear, modern British precision tailoring, elevated denim, sculptural knitwear, and standout occasion pieces that move effortlessly from day to night, work to weekend.

Credits: EAST 42ND

Hero pieces include:

Tailored check suiting – blazer, trousers, and waistcoat

Lace midi dress and tops – striking in classic black

Cropped bomber jackets and matching velvet pieces – bold textures, modern lines

Barrel-leg and skinny jeans – in washed black, fig, jet black and snake print

Herringbone wool coats and jackets – a heritage twist, reimagined

Alpaca and wool knitwear – soft, sculptural, and season-ready

Day trench coat and snake print tote – everyday anchors

Credits: EAST 42ND

“John Lewis & Partners has long been a go-to for women navigating full, fast-moving lives - and that’s exactly who we design for,” said Stitch Sayers, Head of Sales & Operations. “Our AW25 collection brings together everything she needs: style that works across her day, pieces she can rely on, and an aesthetic that’s confident without trying too hard. It’s a natural partnership.”

Positioned between the high street and designer brands, EAST 42ND continues to carve out a distinctive space in the market - delivering wearable elegance with assured ease.

Credits: EAST 42ND

The EAST 42ND x John Lewis collection launches at johnlewis.com from July 2025.