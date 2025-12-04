Eastpak shoots and scores with NBA collaboration

Eastpak unveiled a collection in collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that is nothing but net. As basketball continues to skyrocket in popularity worldwide, with European talents making waves across the Atlantic, this collaboration couldn’t come at a better time. From the court to the streets, this collection blends street style with basketball culture and is designed tocarry your essentials wherever you go!

“We always aim to provide novel ways to support fan expression and this collaboration with Eastpak achieves that through creative designs and proven quality,” said NBA Europe and Middle East Associate Vice President, Global Partnerships, Steve Griffiths. “With a record number of European players in the league today and basketball participation on the rise, there has never been a better time to be a fan.”

Credits: Eastpak

The collection features a lineup of backpacks, including four Day Pak’rs that pay homage to some of the most legendary teams in NBA history: the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.

But that’s not all, whether you want a statement piece or a subtle nod, the collection has you covered. The NBA Logo all-over print and the NBA Team Pattern design are featured on classic silhouettes, including the Day Pak’r, Transit’r, mini bags, and more. And for the true basketball enthusiasts, the NBA Basketball Pak’r and Groupie styles are inspired by the design and texture of a real basketball, bringing the court to your everyday carry.

“As basketball continues to transcend the court, shaping fashion and identity across generations, this collaboration with the NBA is a celebration of cultural influence and self-expression. It reflects Eastpak’s ongoing evolution as a brand rooted in urban culture, and reinforces our place at the intersection of lifestyle and streetwear, resonating with today’s culture-shapers.” Pete Winkworth, Marketing Director Eastpak Global.

Whether you’re courtside or streetside, this collection has something for everyone and every occasion. From the classic Eastpak silhouettes reimagined with NBA flair to the innovative basketball-shaped designs, each piece reflects the creativity born from this collaboration.

Available now on the Eastpak website and in selected stores.