Ebbets Field Flannels: 100% authentic American sportswear apparel

The American vintage apparel brand Ebbets Field Flannels has become renowned for manufacturing vintage jerseys, jackets and caps in America the old fashioned way, using original materials and manufacturing techniques.

"In 1988, my search for an original, wool uniform led me to a warehouse containing baseball flannel dating from the 40's. I bought in one bolt at a time and we literally built our company on it," states Jerry Cohen, owner and founder of the company, on their website.

Inspired by non-major league teams and fueled by a life-long passion for baseball uniforms, the brand is dedicated to researching, sourcing and creating 100% authentic apparel. Their collection includes jerseys, ballcaps, flannels and jackets all made from original fabrics and yarns.

Ebbets Field Flannels, courtesy of the brand

EFF’ philosophy is "timesless, not trendy", which is why the brand does not follow the latest fashion trends and focuses on creating lasting pieces that can be worn whenever.

Today, Ebbets Field Flannels is still run by its original founders, and remains committed to bringing the quality, beauty and craftsmanship of mid-Century American athletic garments to the 21 century.