Ecco introduces first shoe featuring innovative protein-based fibre

Ecco, in partnership with Spinnova, announces the launch of the limited edition Ecco BIOM® 720, a first-of-its-kind shoe utilising an often overlooked leather by-product, transformed into a protein-based fibre. The fibres are produced using patented technology that advances material innovation while reducing waste and supporting full resource use across the leather and textile industry.

Ecco and Spinnova began their collaboration in 2020 through a joint venture exploring how leather by-product raw materials could be utilised as textile fibres. Using the unique technology, by‑products that are typically discarded, burned for energy or composted during leather production, are instead transformed into durable fibres, giving residual materials an entirely new function and lifespan. Unlike traditional recycling methods that downcycle leather into lower‑value applications, this process preserves the natural integrity of the leather fibre, enabling performance suitable for textile manufacturing.

The technology is based on mechanical refining rather than chemical dissolving. Wet blue shavings – thin layers removed to achieve consistent leather thickness – are processed into continuous textile fibre filaments that can be cut into textile‑grade fibres. The resulting material has tensile strength comparable to wool and elongation at break roughly twice that of cotton, combining durability and flexibility. This enables versatile use across woven and knitted textile structures, while supporting more efficient manufacturing with reduced production waste.

The launch demonstrates how innovation can transform an undervalued by‑product into a valuable new resource. By upcycling leather offcuts into premium textile fibres, Ecco and Spinnova have developed a circular solution that preserves material integrity, reduces waste, and creates new possibilities for footwear and textile applications. With the protein-based fibre now debuting in Ecco footwear, this milestone marks the transition from long‑term development to real‑world application.

“This launch is a meaningful moment for us, as it represents the culmination of over five years of close development work with Ecco. Together, we have shown that leather by-product can be transformed into a high‑quality textile fibre with commercial relevance, and it is rewarding to now see this innovation become part of a finished product”, says Janne Poranen, Chief Executive Officer of Spinnova Plc.

“Working closely with Spinnova, we’ve explored how new approaches to materials can unlock value from existing resources. By combining our expertise with their pioneering technology, we’re pushing how footwear can be made”, comments Thomas Gøgsig, Chief Executive Officer of Ecco.

Ecco BIOM® 720 is available from April 29 on the website and Ecco retail stores in the UK and Germany.