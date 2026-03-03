Ecco® Golf introduces Biom ® C5 – natural performance, evolved for every condition

Blending natural motion with cutting-edge innovation, the new ECCO GOLF BIOM C5 represents the evolution of performance design. Combining advanced athletic comfort with premium Scandinavian craftsmanship, BIOM C5 is engineered to deliver exceptional control, stability, and breathable waterproof protection in every round.

Building on the legacy of ECCO’s BIOM ® NATURAL MOTION ® technology, the C5 has been refined for modern golfers seeking lightweight performance and complete confidence from tee to green. Anatomically designed to follow the natural contours of the foot - even in the underfoot - it allows the body to move more efficiently, reducing fatigue while enhancing power and stability through every swing.

Constructed from a unique combination of ECCO Performance Leather and a lightweight, breathable engineered mesh, BIOM C5 provides a contemporary, athletic aesthetic with premium durability. The leather elements, produced in ECCO’s own tanneries, offer natural strength and easy maintenance, while the mesh collar enhances all-day comfort.

Credits: ECCO Golf

The shoe features GORE-TEX Surround ® waterproof technology, offering complete protection from the elements with 360-degree breathability to keep feet dry in all weather conditions The ECCO exhaust grid scoops fresh air to the underfoot.

Below, the new ECCO E-TTS outsole delivers top-of-class performance, stability, and multi- directional traction. Together, these innovations ensure confidence, control, and comfort - round after round.

Engineered with ECCO FLUIDFORM ™ Direct Comfort Technology, BIOM C5 provides a soft, flexible, and durable foundation and seamless bond, that mirrors the natural shape of the foot. Its anatomical midsole construction delivers cushioning, energy return, and stability where it’s needed most, supporting natural movement and smooth transitions from course to clubhouse.

Timo Vollrath, Head of Global Marketing at ECCO GOLF, commented: “BIOM C5 represents the latest evolution of our signature BIOM technology - a perfect balance of innovation, performance, and Scandinavian craftsmanship. It’s built for golfers who expect lightweight comfort without compromising on control or protection. From its breathable GORE- TEX Surround construction to the all-new E-TTS outsole, every element has been carefully engineered to help golfers play naturally and perform at their best.”

Available in both lace and BOA ® Fit System versions, the ECCO GOLF BIOM C5 offers precision fit, effortless adjustability, and all-day comfort. The BOA ® model provides micro-adjustable control and a secure, customised fit, while the lace version offers classic styling with modern innovation.

Designed to perform in every condition and on every course, ECCO GOLF BIOM C5 continues ECCO’s tradition of combining nature-inspired movement with state-of-the-art performance technology.