Eco-friendly textiles are changing the fashion industry for good

Jane Lushka is driven by the mission to create luxury easy-to-wear clothing and positive change in the fashion industry. They aim to create well-made everyday clothes that their customers can use and love for a long time. Therefore, the label invests in fabrics and materials that will last and achieve a certain level of quality and sustainability. Seventy-five percent are organic and sustainably sourced in different ways. With every new collection they create they come closer to their main goal of using hundred percent sustainably sourced materials.

Lifestyles have changed and formal wear has given way to clothes that are styled to suit the wearer's body shape, needs and desires. Feeling comfortable, light and self-confident, while wearing unique and elegant garments. The brand creates a feeling of well-being with soft and breathable styles, satisfying unique daily needs.

Technical Jersey

Technical Jersey is an Italian product of excellence with an exclusive textile construction, a high percentage of LYCRA® elastic fibre and a unique offering of weight variants, prints and finishing processes. It allows for perfect freedom of movement, comfort and long term wearability. The extreme fineness of the Technical Jersey not only ensures a very pleasant feeling against the skin, but also offers a higher level of protection against the damaging effects of UV rays. The body moisture system of Technical Jersey allows air to circulate between the fibres, making it breathable, cool and anti-bacterial. That also means that the drying time is extremely fast and fabrics are absolutely easy care: they can be hand washed, machine washed or dry cleaned as required. Additionally, the fabric does not wrinkle and is particularly light with minimum space needed in wardrobes or suitcases. Simultaneously, the fabric resists rubbing and does not suffer from pilling, maintaining their original appearance as time goes by. But what really sold Jane Lushka on Technical Jersey was their dedication to the environment and sustainable business practices. They’ve obtained the most prestigious certificates for demonstrating their complete commitment to environmental sustainability.

Picture: Jane Lushka, courtesy of the brand

Organic cotton

While in many ways cotton is super soft and comfortable as an everyday wear, it unfortunately has a significant carbon footprint. Conventional cotton uses a lot of harsh pesticides and requires a significant amount of land and water to grow. This adversely affects both the soil and the farmers working in cotton fields. That is why the label chooses to make their clothes out of cotton that is obtained more sustainably. Organic farming helps to protect the planet and people's health by reducing the exposure of produce to toxic chemicals, which can work their way into the air, water, and even our food chain. Organic cotton is grown without using toxic synthetic chemicals and its production reduces human, animal and environmental impact. Another advantage of organic farming is the use of natural fertilizers, like compost, which recycle the nitrogen that's already present in the soil. That is why choosing organic cotton is so important. When you choose to help reduce the negative impacts of our global cotton industry, you choose to positively impact public health. It's better for you, as a consumer, for the communities that live near the fields and farms and for the environment. Organically grown cotton can become the new standard, but it’s up to consumers to demand it.

Linen

Linen is a chic, soft, comfortable and most important eco-friendly textile that will change the fashion industry for good. It holds up well over time and is biodegradable. Linen is another plant-based fiber known for its numerous advantages. It is made using the entire flax plant and is often combined with cotton to create a fully biodegradable and soft textile. Because linen doesn’t require the use of pesticides, it is considered to be one of the most eco-friendly textiles that is used today. Consequently, organic linen helps to protect the planet and the health of people by reducing their exposure to toxic chemical products that can find their way into the air, water, and food chain.

Picture: Jane Lushka, courtesy of the brand

Eco-Viscose

Viscose is Jane Lushka's third most commonly used textile fibre, because it is a better alternative to other synthetic fibers, such as polyester. The fabric is strong and fantastic to work with and is increasingly being manufactured using an eco-friendly method, which produces less waste.

Sustainable without compromising on style or quality

Everyone all over the world, regardless of what country they're living in, is experiencing the effects of global warming at alarming rates. Unpredictable extreme weather patterns and rising sea levels are just a few of the catastrophic effects. At the same time, we are also becoming more and more aware of systemic social injustice. Racism, modern day slavery, and gender inequality are just some of the illnesses of the societies we live in.

“Our planet doesn't have enough natural resources for us to keep doing what we've been doing. That's why we need to do things differently," says the label.

The fashion industry is cited as the second most polluting industry in the world with its carbon footprint larger than all international flights and shipping combined. The large-scale harvesting of natural resources like cotton and the massive amounts of water used and polluted from fabric dyeing are just a few of the fashion practices that are to blame for this. On top of this, fast fashion prices are, in fact, so low because of the exploitation of garment workers throughout their global supply chains. Modern day slavery is real when fast fashion brands barely pay the workers who are making the clothes they sell in unregulated and dangerous working conditions.

However, Jane Lushka wants to make a positive impact on today’s society by paying special attention to their production and its consequences. They're offering stylish designs with consideration for natural resources and the people who make their collections. Consumers have the power to make a difference by shopping consciously and supporting sustainable fashion. This is also considered in Jane Lushka's online shop which shows transparently what materials the product is made from and what the footprint it has while also offering information on how to wash and recycle clothes.

Picture: Jane Lushka, courtesy of the brand

Time for a new mindset: Sustainability

An interview with the brand.

What is currently being done about Sustainability?

At Jane Lushka, we design clothes that last. In response to global developments in sustainable fashion, we use organic materials made by carefully selected and trusted European manufacturers. This allows us to monitor every single stage of our sustainable production cycle, aiming to reduce the use of water, energy, chemicals and waste. Still, we are constantly looking for new sustainable fabrics to add to our collections. For example, we offer new styles made of eco-cotton and eco-viscose. Our packaging is durable as well, made from recycled paper, while the 'plastic' we use is made from the remains of potatoes. We store and recycle all parts and materials that are not used in the production to make our marketing tools out of them, such as bags and notebooks. We at Jane Lushka strongly believe that you have the right to know what the materials of the clothes you wear are made of and where they come from. Transparency is an important part of sustainability. Sharing knowledge about our company and our production process gives you as a customer more power and confidence. The more you know, the better decisions you can make. Jane Lushka sustainable fashion means using organic materials. We focus on timeless wardrobe items that are made to last and don’t come with an over the odds price tag. You can wear our environmentally-friendly designs season after season and style them in many different ways. You can embrace your unique inner spark with our collections, without being harmful to the planet. This way you can make the most of what you’re buying!

What are the brand's sustainability goals for the next five years?

Climate change remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. Therefore, we aim to raise our sustainability ambitions even more! We have been using sustainable materials for some time now. For example, we offer new styles in luxurious and comfortable eco-cotton and eco-viscose. Our goal is to produce eighty percent of the entire collection from hundred percent recycled materials within five years. These new developments are great to combine with our existing fabrics. Our pattern department spends a lot of effort in making the design highly comfortable as you are used to from us.

Does your label have its own quality standards that it values?

All our garments are made of high-quality fabrics and executed in timeless and seasonless designs that last. Our clothes can be worn in every phase of life, because the items are always relevant.The consumer who likes to shop with us is someone who appreciates high quality clothing, for which the earth doesn’t have to pay and for which no people are exploited. Moreover, we believe in an ethical approach. At Jane Lushka, every person involved is treated with the respect they deserve. We know who we work with and we are concerned with their well-being. We also strive not to over-produce and only work with manufacturers close to home.

Origin and Materials

While wearing our unique and elegant garments, you will feel comfortable, light and self-confident. We make that possible thanks to the main fabric we use - Technical Jersey - in combination with high-quality Organic Cotton, Linen and Eco-Viscose, made by carefully selected and trusted manufacturers in Italy. Moreover, the production happens in Bulgaria, recognised as a homeland of one of the best quality clothing manufacturers. By keeping our production in the European Union, our footprint is as low as possible.

Picture: Jane Lushka, courtesy of the brand