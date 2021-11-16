Ecological fashion – What is it?

Ecological fashion is not simply fashion but also a lifestyle, a commitment between trendy beauty and environmental friendliness. Eco-fashion does not imply a specific method or an end goal, but rather the constant improvement of each individual and fashion house to minimize the impact of production and consumption in the fashion sector on the environment as much as possible.

As a brand that has expressed their loyalty to eco-fashion since their inception, Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris has been making their own mark.

1/ Materials

Yvette LIBBY devotes preference to natural and eco-friendly materials to create their designs.

Materials such as goose down, recycled leather, cotton mélange, silk, cord-du-roy, velvet, hemp, Supima cotton, Lacquer silk, ... become an appropriate choice with the brand's "green" philosophy of life.

What do we look for in sustainable fashion? Whether you are a fashion maker or a fashion lover who cares about the impact fashion has on the planet. Fulfill your closet with creations from eco-materials is a recommendation for your fashion philosophy.

2/ Production process

Yvette LIBBY has pursued their goal by prioritizing the selection of "green" production technologies.

Dyeing fabrics with natural colors: using natural and environmentally friendly materials to dye fabrics is not a latest technological revolution, but it always works.

Laser cutting: the use of lasers in cutting components such as buttons, brackets, etc. assists in almost completely minimizing airborne dust or other environmental impacts.

3/ Distribution process

Equally important, the more means of transport, the more waste is released into the air. If you are fed up with huge trucks operating day and night carrying a lot of emissions and other annoying things, then you will be satisfied with a smarter and more reasonable logistics system.

At Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris, the delivery system is optimized so that each vehicle can carry as much cargo as possible. At the same time, the reduction of the intermediary stage also contributes to minimizing the inadequacies that traffic overload brings.

4/ Finished product

Last but not least, with the point of view "A good design is a long-lasting design and does not go out of fashion", Yvette LIBBY insists on creating designs which are stylish, timeless, with the motto “Buy less and Buy better quality”.

After all, even if we are environmental lovers, no one wants to wear old or outdated clothes. Being durable and outstandingly elegant are the basic standard that you will always be satisfied at Yvette LIBBY.