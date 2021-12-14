Effortless, wearable jewellery for the style-conscious

Based in London, Icon Brand is a jewellery brand that embraces lifestyle trends from around the world. We balance functional pieces with expressive styles which are contemporary and forward thinking.

It is our privilege to have been invited to collaborate with some of the fashion industries most prestigious brands and stockists. This has brought to fruition our earliest of ambitions to reboot and redefine the category of mens jewellery.

Our collections draw together authentic and sophisticated style influences, creating a unique fusion of cutting edge future trends and timeless classics that are shaped by menswear styles both past and present. The result is an effortless contemporary aesthetic that is elevated and understated.

We create 4 ‘Chapters' each year in our East London design studio. Our collections are guided by our own seasonal stories and contain a balance of statement pieces crafted from premium materials and price-aware fashion forward styles for simple, no fuss accessorising.

We believe that jewellery is the finishing touch to every outfit and a subtle, personal statement of style. Our designs are crafted with care and fine detail that you can enjoy for yourself or share with others.