Electra Society and Hades Core, HE’s latest collections, invite the wearer to make a difference every day, while thriving to make things better

HE’s latest collections (AW_Electra Society, MEN_Hades Core) reflect the emotional states—from the highest peaks to the deepest valleys—that I, founder and designer behind HE, and every supporter in my proximity had to undergo during the past year-and-a-half with the worldwide shutdown of social and cultural life. I was just looking forward to the launch of my sustainable dark avant-garde fashion brand HE, when the world came to an unpredictable halt. Uncertainty turned into longing for continuation, punctured by moments of angst.

There was hope, anticipation, meaning; as well as anxiety, despair, and frustration. And right there—in the in-between of light and darkness—a new balance was forged. Beyond good and evil, we emerged with renewed empathy, depth, and humanity. All of that is reflected in the protective, yet flattering, shapes and silhouettes that the body gets to play with. Few ornaments, as well as thicker fabrics such as wool, denim, and linen tell the story of a cocoon-like state. While this spell is pregnant with a new start, neither its end nor its beginning are clear.

As usual it is all about movement breathing life into the garments. Defying gravity and daring to go one step further than before. HE is steadfast in encouraging reinvention of one and the world, and daring to walk the walk of one’s ideals. Putting one foot in front of the other, we come together to make a difference.

We come together to make things better.

We are Electra Society and Hades’ Core!

Dare to be and reinvent yourself with HE!

