Element Skateboards partners with 1% for the Planet

At Element, we are not climate scientists. We are skateboarders, adventurers, creatives; a community of passionate people who care. We care about our planet, our climate, our present, and our future.

We are expanding the actions on our earth-conscious initiatives that have been a part of Element since 1992. Beyond the work we do to create innovative skateboarding goods and durable apparel that respect the planet and its people, we want to be more responsible.

As a next step in our commitment to the fight against climate change, we are proud to announce our partnership with 1% for the Planet for our global skateboard hardgoods sales.

As a part of our “Conscious by Nature” program, from 2022 onward Element will be donating 1% of all global skateboard hardgoods sales. This initiative will help directly fund true experts and NGO’s in their work to fight against deforestation and to contribute to reforestation and biodiversity.

After all, it is not lost on us that skateboards are made from trees, this is the best place for us to start. We are conscious that it is a first step of many to come. A journey toward a more positive company. Our need to progress.

By partnering with a trusted organization, 1% for the Planet, we rely on their years of experience and expertise to help continue Element’s environmental commitment.

1% for the Planet represents a global network of businesses, individuals, and nonprofit organizations tackling our planet's most pressing environmental issues.

Thank you for your support. Element. 30 years of skateboarding, naturally

About Element

As a dedicated, driving force in skateboarding since 1992, Element has evolved connecting the cultural space between skateboarding and nature. We are pursuing a conscious path for positive change, from our roots in the streets to our future in nature. Through the creation of innovative skateboarding goods, durable apparel, and our constant efforts to be more environmentally and socially responsible; we push to leave a lasting, positive impact on our global skateboarding community and beyond.

Skateboarding. Nature. Culture