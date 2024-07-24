Elevated energy through craft and innovation: Versace FW24

The Fall-Winter 2024 campaign is a spontaneous snapshot of Versace’s tailored rebellion. A curation of the collection depicting the season’s elevation with energy. Donatella Versace returns to Los Angeles with her family of next generation Versace women and men who appear in the iconic hallways and rooms of the Chateau Marmont hotel. Tensions between the collection’s luxurious craftsmanship, and its strong fashion point of view are put front and center in images and video from Mert & Marcus.

Ready-to-wear pieces featured in the campaign center around the collection’s feeling of rebellion; pure, tailored lines juxtaposed by luxurious fabric choices. A considered wildness, as Donatella says, where tailoring is disrupted with drape and print. Deconstructed and distorted with embroidery, jacquard and hidden linings, and Atelier Versace fabrics shredded into new luxurious tweeds. Sharp white pointed swallow tail collars accent women’s light chiffon shirts and dresses. The House’s signature precision of cut generates the collection’s inherent strength, whether it’s a dress with a slash opening high to the hip, or a men’s hourglass tailored jacket worn with slim pants and knee-high boots. A leather dress and skirt features draping which feels spontaneous yet is hyper-controlled and precise in its craft. Rich lipstick red is the season’s color and is used in leather and cady dresses, tweed jackets and skirts, and men’s mohair knitwear. The Wild Barocco print is opulent and graphic across leggings and evening gowns.

Versace FW24 Credits: Versace

The campaign introduces Kleio, the House’s new ultra-soft, pillow-like crossbody bag. In the hands of the young cast, Kleio shows its diverse personality as a sumptuously soft yet impactful day-to-evening style with a firm hit of iconic Versaceness—it’s elevated with an edge. The Kleio is the latest addition to the Medusa ’95 bag family, each defined by exquisite craftsmanship and materials, and the Medusa ’95 House code that sits in bright golden metal to the front of designs.

The collection’s shoes are fierce or totally refined. The new Slice heel in black or lipstick red has a slim stiletto look from the side and impactful block from the back. Men’s Texano boots taper to a definitive, sharp point at the toe.

This campaign was shot at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles - the perfect place for the Versace clan to hang out. I love seeing our clothes in action on these amazing models, celebrating their different characters. You know they are having a great time! But like the Chateau, Versace keeps all their secrets. Donatella Versace

Versace FW24 Credits: Versace

Chief Creative Officer: Donatella Versace

Photographers & Directors: Mert & Marcus

Starring: Loli Bahia, Vittoria Ceretti, Fernando Lindez, Lee Minseok, Hedi Ben Tekaya

Stylist: Jacob K

Makeup Artist: Sam Visser

Hair Stylist: Akki Shirakawa