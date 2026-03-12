Elsa Hosk & Rina Sawayama Celebrate Signature Feel of UGG With New Spring Styles

Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® reimagines its iconic classics into new, dynamic, warm-weather styles. Introducing the Spring 2026 Golden Collection, a line of sandals and clogs that deliver the UGG signature comfort and style for sunny days. The same cozy feeling, the same UGG®, all year long.

Fall 2025 campaign stars Elsa Hosk and Rina Sawayama return this Spring to tell the story of how the well-loved Classic Boot continues to adapt, evolve, and shape what’s next, promising the UGG® experience year-round with the same feel and comfort crafted from premium materials. Beginning with the Classic Ultra Mini in the brand’s signature Chestnut colorway and transforming into an offering of sandals and clogs, the campaign follows model and designer Hosk and musician and actor Sawayama as they don the warm-weather collection. Centered around the idea of juxtaposition, the silhouettes consumers know and love are met with contrasting textures, colors, style, and energy, bringing a fresh take to timeless styles.

The GoldenGlow Embossed features an embossed croc print, ultra-lightweight outsole, and straps and upper liner crafted from 100% recycled fibers. The GoldenGaze Embossed Ankle Wrap has the same croc pattern, this time with a slimmer silhouette for comfort. Both the Goldenstar Gleam and Goldenstar Hi Artistitch are crafted with smooth suede, a supportive footbed, and adjustable straps, with the latter style featuring an espadrille-inspired embroidery. Where comfort meets streetstyle, the Goldenstar Wildwood has metal buckles and decorative bungees on top of CORDURA® UltraLite Fabric, offering a playful take on utility.

These styles are available now at UGG.com, UGG® stores, and select wholesale retailers nationwide.