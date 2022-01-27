Emily and Fin takes you on a journey around the world with SS22 Collection 'Wish you were here'

Titled ‘Wish you were here’, the Spring-Summer 22 collection is inspired by global travel, and transports the Emily and Fin customer around the world, exploring new destinations with a curious eye and discovering new details in places she already knows. It begins in the Parisian streets from the first drop, and takes you on a road trip through the European mountains, discovering the folk art of Central and Eastern Europe. You then move on to far flung destinations, taking in the lush, verdant jungle of the South American Amazon rain forest and the swaying palms of Central America. The final stages of your journey send you soaking up the vibrant streets and stunning sunsets of Cuba, exploring the majestic deserts of Arizona and making your way to the sun-kissed Californian coast.

Emily and Fin, SS22, courtesy of the brand

Emily and Fin, SS22, courtesy of the brand

Materials are a mix of 100% cotton and a perfect weight cotton-linen blend, alongside our signature super soft viscose. Emily and Fin again uses yarn dyed cotton this season. This process, where the yarn is dyed before weaving, means the design is part of the fabric itself and equally beautiful on both sides.

Emily and Fin, SS22, courtesy of the brand