Emporio Armani launches '1981' bag collection with origami-inspired detailing

Italian fashion label Emporio Armani has introduced a new accessories range named '1981', taking its title from the year the brand was founded, with the line built around archive research and a recurring origami-inspired design signature.

The collection centres on a micro-print sourced from the brand's archives, reinterpreted as the defining motif across the range. Emporio Armani says in a press release that the bags are designed to move between different moments of the day, from work to leisure, through versatile silhouettes and clean lines.

Credits: Emporio Armani

The line-up includes rounded hobo bags with a subtle asymmetric fold, tote bags, handbags, and shoulder bags with a structured flap design. A shared detail across all styles is a series of folds the brand describes as inspired by the Japanese art of origami, creating distinctive tactile surfaces throughout the collection.

Hardware details include a clasp the brand links to its jewellery heritage, alongside charms featuring folded shapes. The colour palette covers tan, black and taupe.

The Emporio Armani '1981' bags are available in selected boutiques worldwide and on the website of the brand.