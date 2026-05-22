Enabling athletes to strive for the peak: Asics Trail launches first Asics Basecamp in the Alps

ASICS today announces the opening of the ASICS Basecamp, the brand’s first training base in the Alps, specifically created for the ASICS Trail Team. Based in Les Houches, near Chamonix, France, the camp marks another chapter in the brand’s ongoing investment in Trail Running and its athlete support ecosystem, providing ASICS’ elite trail athletes with a dedicated environment to train, recover and connect.

Credits: Asics

The ASICS Basecamp consists of a chalet that can host around 10 athletes at a time, offering a home away from home with direct access to some of the world’s most challenging trail running routes and an in-house gym. During their stay, athletes will have access to a team of local physios, medical experts and a data scientist who will provide the physical and mental care to help them feel and perform at their best.

Credits: Asics

Santiago Martinez Ric, Head of Sports Marketing at ASICS EMEA says: “Rooted in ASICS’ ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ philosophy and reflecting our holistic approach to performance and sports marketing, the ASICS Basecamp has been created to support both the physical and mental wellbeing of our athletes. With the opening of the camp, we are expanding our commitment to the ASICS Trail Team by creating a unique space that allows athletes to connect, prepare and ultimately thrive in one of the most inspiring locations in the world.”

Credits: Asics

Ben Dhiman, ASICS athletes adds: “Training in a place like Chamonix changes everything. The terrain, the altitude, the energy – it pushes you in ways you can’t replicate anywhere else. It’s not something all athletes can afford, but the ASICS Basecamp now gives us the opportunity to fully focus on our training and recovery, while also connecting with our teammates and other trail lovers. Being present in the mecca of trail running is exactly what younger trail athletes, in particular, need to reach the next level.”