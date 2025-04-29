END. x Lacoste unveil debut 'Arcade' collaboration: A nostalgic tribute to 90s racing culture and British seaside charm

Today, global retailer END. kicks off the next chapter of its 20th anniversary with a debut collaboration with iconic French Fashion-Sport House Lacoste, unveiling an 8-piece capsule collection inspired by the golden era of 90’s arcade racing, the nostalgic charm of seaside amusements and the timeless style of the British seaside. The unique collaboration channels the brands shared passion for craftsmanship, heritage, and contemporary style, blending Lacoste’s elegance with END.’s contemporary edge, reminiscing a bygone era when neon-lit arcades and racing video games were at the centre of youth culture.

Bold graphics and an oversized navy-blue check anchor the collection, nodding to classic racing flannel and arcade décor, drawing inspiration from cult classic racing games like Sega Rally and Need for Speed. Nostalgic motifs and considered design details reimagine the golden age of gaming and trackside style across a full tracksuit, a statement Blouson Jacket, refined polo and jersey wardrobe staples. Completing the collection is the Umpire sneaker, reimagined in off-white hairy suede, flawlessly finished with vintage-inspired metal Lacoste crocodile logos and exclusive appliqué club patches nodding to vintage car club iconography. The collaboration is signed off with a co-branded END. x Lacoste logo in signature blue and green hues.

END. X Lacoste Credits: Lacoste

The END. X Lacoste Campaign: a vibrant reflection of modern Britain

END. and Lacoste bring their latest collaboration to life with a vibrant campaign set in the legendary Whitley Bay arcade, just a short ride from END.’s Newcastle roots. Paying homage to Lacoste’s deep cultural roots and multi-generational appeal, the campaign is fronted by the national favourite, undisputed Grandmother of Grime, Grime Gran whose unapologetic wit, raw authenticity, and ties to the UK music scene infuse the shoot with warmth and charisma. Joining her are Newcastle natives and rising MCs, Tazo and Shack. Together, they spark a playful North vs South dynamic that mirrors the cultural collision at the heart of the campaign, a vibrant reflection of modern Britain: bold, diverse, and united by creativity. As the trio roam the neon glow of the arcade, and race against each other, they prove that style has no boundaries, not of age, location, or sound. Dressed head-to-toe in the END. x Lacoste ‘Arcade’ Collection, they embody a spirit of fun, freedom, and fearless self-expression.

END. X Lacoste Credits: Lacoste

END. X Lacoste Credits: Lacoste

Continuing the fun of the amusements, END. and Lacoste onboard Leeds-born, Bristol-based animator and modelmaker Will Child, best known for his irreverent, unapologetically handmade, plasticine models of hip-hop stars and pop culture figures to create a limited-edition plasticine figure of Grime Gran in an arcade-inspired set. The Grime Gran plasticine figurine will be offered as a gift with any purchase of the END. x Lacoste ‘Arcade’ collection, exclusively available in-store at END. Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Milano. The first 20 shoppers to buy the collection in any store will also receive a 1 of 100 hand-signed prints of the artwork by Will Child. The race is on, who dares wins.

The END. x Lacoste “Arcade” collection is available at END. in-store and online.