Ensure your collection is as sustainable as possible

Picture stylish minimalistic designs, ethical production methods and sustainable materials: that’s 3RD/DIADEM in a nutshell. The secret to an eco-friendly wardrobe is to pair up the same item in different ways to create lots of unique combinations. 3RD/DIADEM’s collection of minimally designed accessories will compliment your regular styling and add an accent in detail with your sense of sustainability.

Launched in 2020, 3RD/DIADEM is a London based ethical and sustainable accessories brand that uses a mindful recycled paper fibre composite to design modern and timeless collections. The material Richlite has been certified by either post-consumer waste recycled or sustainably harvested FSC® Certified paper (FSC® C007915). It is also Declare Certified and Red List Approved, Greenguard Gold Certified with an Environmental Product Declaration and a Healthy Product Declaration. The brand offers a range of genderless rings and bracelets and also their signature Dappe® pocket square hair combs all under 100 pounds. Founder Gow Tanaka designs and handcrafts the collections in the Maker Miles in East London.

3rd Diadem, courtesy of the brand