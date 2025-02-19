Equinix and designer Maximilian Raynor bridge Fashion and Technology

In an exploration of the physical infrastructure behind digital connectivity, global data center operator Equinix has partnered with British fashion designer Maximilian Raynor to create a dress crafted from repurposed data center materials. The project highlights the tangible elements that underpin internet connectivity, often perceived as an intangible, cloud-based phenomenon.

The Material Backbone of the Digital World

While digital services are increasingly integrated into everyday life, the internet relies on a vast network of physical components, including fiber-optic cables, networking hardware, and data centers. Equinix, which operates over 260 data centers in 33 countries, plays a key role in enabling global connectivity, housing the technological infrastructure that supports businesses, cloud services, and digital communications.

To bring visibility to this often-overlooked infrastructure, Equinix collaborated with Raynor to transform networking components into a wearable statement piece. The designer, known for his use of unconventional materials and avant-garde aesthetics, sought to personify the internet through fashion.

From Data Center to Design Studio

The resulting garment, weighing approximately 25 kilograms, incorporates 3,600 meters of decommissioned fiber-optic and Ethernet cables, along with metal washers and bolts sourced from Equinix's data centers. Designed as a fringed yellow gown with metallic detailing, the piece includes a sculptural headpiece and a back structure reminiscent of a human spine—symbolizing the interconnectedness of physical and digital worlds.

Raynor and his team dedicated 640 hours to constructing the dress, emphasizing the adaptability of industrial materials in high-concept fashion. "As a designer, you don’t need access to the finest materials to create something beautiful. Often, the most unconventional materials, paired with a make-do-and-mend approach, can lead to compelling outcomes," Raynor commented.

Reframing Perceptions of Digital Infrastructure

For Equinix, the project serves as a creative means to illustrate the role of data centers in modern life. Bruce Owen, president of Equinix EMEA, stated, "By highlighting the value that data centers bring to society, we aim to answer questions surrounding data center operations and generate awareness for this fast-growing and increasingly essential industry."

As digital and physical realities continue to converge, initiatives like this offer a fresh perspective on the unseen infrastructure that powers modern connectivity. For fashion professionals, the collaboration presents an innovative case study on material experimentation, while also raising questions about the sustainability of both digital and physical fashion ecosystems.