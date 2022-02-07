ESCADA Introduces the new Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

We are delighted to present the new ESCADA collections in one of the most iconic resorts in the Mediterranean, on the beautiful island of Zakynthos in Greece.

The “Olea All Suite Hotel.”

Set on a picturesque hill, surrounded by olive trees and lush vegetation, with a stunning view, this special location guarantees a quiet romantic ambiance for unforgettable moments and precious memories.

Come with us and share these magical moments…

The stunning architecture and beautiful interiors of this outstanding resort are the perfect backdrop for the luxurious ESCADA SPRING/SUMMER 2022 collections. With its blend of high-end luxury and all the comforts of home, the Olea is a perfect match for the ESCADA collections, in terms of quality, perfection and modern design.

Picture: ESCADA, Women SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: ESCADA Sport, Women SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: ESCADA, Women SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Interview with Venia Xenou – Director of sales & marketing at Xenos Hotels & Resorts

What’s the concept behind the Olea All Suite Hotel?

Olea offers award-winning design that blends tropical modernism with Mediterranean architecture and the natural environment of the island. We see the hotel as an ambassador for the island’s next chapter in hospitality, as well as a work-in-progress that is constantly evolving and adapting, always part of the natural world that surrounds us.

The Olea “sells dreams.” What kind of dreams do you sell?

An absolute escape, surrounded by nature and water, only a few hours away from any European capital. It offers a luxurious take on the modern nomadic lifestyle.

What does luxury in hospitality mean to you?

Personalized service, someone who anticipates your needs and tries their best to satisfy them.

The Olea offers an outstanding food concept – can you describe it for our readers?

We always support local producers and ingredients grown on Zante. Our aim is to promote local flavours as much as possible, but with a modern twist.

The hotel is located on one of the most beautiful spots on Zakynthos. What is so unique about the location?

The views, the centennial olive-trees and the wonderful micro-climate all make the location one of the most beautiful places on the island.

If somebody is visiting Zakynthos for the first time, what highlights and activities would you recommend?

A boat trip is a must, so they can explore the hidden beaches and the stunning seabed.

What does luxury mean to you, personally?

Being healthy, both physically and mentally, and making the most of my free time. That’s the biggest luxury for me.

How important is fashion for you?

I see fashion as a language and a tool to express who I am and how I’m feeling.

QUICKFIRE ROUND

What are you reading right now?

Fairytales to my children!

Where do you come up with your best ideas?

Relaxing at the beach is always helpful.

If you had to choose – which three things make a great hotel?

Warm hospitality, good design, personality.

What inspires you?

My love for my homeland, and my family.

What do you do when you’re not working?

Raising two children is a full-time job, in addition to my full-time job!

If my days had one extra hour I‘d…

Learn another language.

What do you love most about your island of Zakynthos?

The unique blue colour of the sea.

I never travel without…

My husband, he’s my perfect travel companion!

What brings you the greatest joy?

My family and my children.

Thank you Venia!

ABOUT ESCADA

Founded in 1978 by Margaretha and Wolfgang Ley, the ESCADA brand is rooted in a confident and elegant vision of femininity, underscored by refined quality and workmanship. Over its 40-year history, its renowned love of bold colour, print and detail have attracted a devoted global following and now, these codes are given a distinctly contemporary twist.

MODEL: AMANDA WELLSH

PHOTOGRAPHY: INGO BRACK

VIDEO: ANDRAS RACZENBÖCK

HAIR & MAKEUP: JOHN ELLIOTT