ESCADA's New Fall/Winter 2022 Collection & Showroom

ESCADA INTRODUCES THE NEW FALL/WINTER 2022 COLLECTION

The Fall/Winter collection is about the versatile and exciting identities of women in comparison to jewels. During centuries women and gems are a perfect match in every aspect. Starting the collection from a breathtaking deep red flower print over to a wild animal statement, till a sparkling moonshine ambiance, they all represent the different aspects of a modern and confident woman.

Picture: ESCADA, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

“We can be sharp and polished, but also rough and uneasy.

Some of us are very precious, others, easy going and straightforward.

We can have different colors and shapes depending on our origins.

Our heart we owe the nature, but what we are, is thanks to the paths we take.

With the right influence we can develop qualities and enhance our appearance and

certain one of us, have that kind of sparkle, that make you dream

others have that kind of energy that you don't want to miss.”

“Women are like jewels to us.”

Passion, excitement, sensuality, all key words for the new ESCADA FALL/WINTER 2022 collection.

Picture: ESCADA, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The new ESCADA showroom

Let’s discover not only the new collection but also a new setting for the Fall/Winter collection:

Spot on the collection with a view above the clouds. It is the first time that the new showroom opens its doors to our national and international clients.

Picture: the new ESCADA showroom in Munich, Germany, courtesy of the brand

