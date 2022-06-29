ESCADA x Olea All Suite Hotel

Recently in Greece...

Just at the right time ESCADA invites the publishers/editors-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, ELLE, L'Officiel and Glow magazine to the picturesque hotel "Olea All Suites" in Zakynthos.

An intimate and familiar "get together" of the extra class. Since ESCADA also shot the SS Campaign 2022 in this unique location, it was time to present this magical place to the journalists and to show an installation with the highlights of the ESCADA collection.Also, DIL, ESCADA's loyal and Greek partner could not be missing at this exclusive event.

All attendees were invited to enjoy the gorgeous resort and listen to an ESCADA workshop in the summer ambiance. Ingo Brack, Head of Marketing was presenting the history & heritage of ESCADA. Ioana DeVilmorin, the Design Director of ESCADA, led through the inspiration and the creation of the Spring/ Summer collection. From the idea to the realization. Details about the prints of the collection as well as new techniques and qualities of the ESCADA pieces were the topic.

A unique gala dinner at "GLOW" restaurant, located in the Olea All Suite Hotel, offered the crowning conclusion of this family gathering of press representatives and good customers of the company. A great exchange and the perfect opportunity for all to experience and witness the spirit of the ESCADA Summer Collection live.

Here are some impressions of these two great days in Greece and the Olea All Suite Hotel.

Picture: Escada, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand, photographer Alexander Zahn

About ESCADA

Founded in 1978 by Margaretha and Wolfgang Ley, the ESCADA brand is rooted in a confident and elegant vision of femininity, underscored by refined quality and workmanship. Over its 40-year history, its renowned love of bold color, print and detail have attracted a devoted global following and now, these codes are given a distinctly contemporary twist.