Essentiel Antwerp launches autumn collection with 'The Issue' campaign

Belgian fashion brand Essentiel Antwerp has presented its autumn 2026 collection alongside its accompanying campaign, 'The Issue', according to a press release. The campaign is conceived as an ongoing publication that will unfold throughout the season via editorials, interviews and film clips, starting in Shanghai.

Credits: Essentiel Antwerp

Credits: Essentiel Antwerp

According to the brand, an intuitive approach to layering is central to the collection. Saturated hues are combined with floral prints, elegant skirts with knitwear, and silk scarves and oversized bows complete the looks.

Credits: Essentiel Antwerp

The collection will be available online from July 17 and in all Essentiel Antwerp stores from next week.