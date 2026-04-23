Essentiel Antwerp: Summer 2026

Essentiel Antwerp is on the move again, with the south of France as its next destination. Building on the creative energy of its first short film, the brand now unveils The Trailer, a series of trailers for a fictional summer film starring Hanne Gaby Odiele.

The summer collection draws inspiration from the joy of rebellious self-expression and freedom during the long summer days. Infused with a sense of escapism, the collection exudes a sunny, optimistic spirit.

Credits: Essentiel Antwerp

Credits: Essentiel Antwerp

A warm colour palette of soft terracotta, bright yellows and earthy khaki sets the mood, while serene prints evoke the effortless nonchalance of summer.

Credits: Essentiel Antwerp

Credits: Essentiel Antwerp

Discover Summer 2026 from April 24 in all Essentiel Antwerp stores and online.

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