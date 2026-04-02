EssilorLuxottica and Meta Expand AI Glasses Portfolio with Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles

EssilorLuxottica and Meta announce the expansion of their AI glasses portfolio with the introduction of Ray-Ban Meta’s new line of optical-first styles designed for prescription wearers. Through their multiyear partnership, the two companies have brought an entire AI glasses category to life with Ray-Ban Meta; the performance AI glasses Oakley Meta HSTN and Oakley Vanguard, designed for athletes and sports; as well as Meta Ray-Ban Display the first pair of glasses to feature an in-lens display.

The new Ray-Ban Meta collection will include two optical-first styles: Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics (Gen 2) and Scriber Optics (Gen 2). The new frames are more comfortable and customizable with a slimmer design, featuring interchangeable nose pads, overextension hinges offering an additional 10°of rotation and adjustable temple tips that can be shaped to match the wearer’s head perfectly. A new dedicated action button can activate Meta AI with a single press allowing users to access personalized shortcuts and effortlessly capture content. Both Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics support a wide range of lens designs, making them accessible to far more prescription wearers. The Ray-Ban Meta portfolio can be paired with advanced single vision-lenses, progressive lenses, or Transitions lenses, allowing wearers to move seamlessly from day to night without changing frames.

Credits: EssilorLuxottica

Credits: EssilorLuxottica

In addition to the new Ray-Ban Meta styles, new colorways will arrive for all Oakley Meta products along with Oakley Meta Vanguard in Transitions lenses for the first time, enabling athletes and everyday consumers to maintain visual clarity and comfort across a wide range of activities without switching eyewear. Transitions lenses automatically adapt to changing light conditions, shifting from a light tint indoors to a darker sun lens outdoors, and when combined with Oakley’s Prizm lens technology, which enhances color and contrast, Prizm Transitions lenses deliver a superior visual experience from field to track. Transitions lenses automatically adapt to changing light conditions, shifting from a light tint indoors to a darker sun lens outdoors, and when combined with Oakley’s Prizm lens technology, which enhances color and contrast, Prizm Transitions lenses deliver a superior visual experience from field to track.

Complementing the Ray-Ban Meta Optics styles are new seasonal colors available for a limited time including Shiny Transparent Grey (Wayfarer); Shiny Transparent Peach (Skyler); Matte Transparent Peach (Headliner), all available for pre-order here. The entire AI glasses collection will expand to new regions and locations including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Chile, Peru and Colombia later this year.

Credits: EssilorLuxottica

Credits: EssilorLuxottica

With today’s announcement, they are also expanding Meta AI capabilities on the AI glasses, including Live Translation in more languages (Japanese, Mandarin and Arabic), hands-free food logging, nutrition tracking to help better understand your diet using a voice prompt or photo, and message summarization to recap missed conversations, all completely hands-free.

“We achieved the unimaginable with Meta, building an AI glasses category from the ground up, cultivating demand and desire, and giving consumers a gateway to the future that fits seamlessly and beautifully on their faces. Yet still, the real journey is in front of us. By pioneering AI glasses specially engineered for prescription wearers, adding Meta’s AI enhancements and expanding distribution, we are taking a significant leap forward, bringing the industry and millions of new consumers with us,” said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

Credits: EssilorLuxottica

Across all the AI glasses collections, wearers can collaborate with Meta AI based on what they see, record photos and videos from their point of view, listen to music and podcasts on Spotify or Amazon Music, place calls, send messages, translate conversations in real time and even track performance in real-time with Strava and Garmin on Oakley Meta Vanguard. Powered by a 12 MP camera and 3K video recording, the glasses make it easy to document life from your POV. Integration with Spotify and Amazon Music delivers an immersive listening experience, while real-time translation enables natural conversations across languages. A six-microphone system delivers immersive audio recording and reduces background noise for clearer calls and voice interactions.

The Ray-Ban Meta collection, including Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics models, will be available for pre-order exclusively in the U.S. starting March 31st. Beginning April 14th, the new models will be available for purchase in Ray-Ban stores & Ray-Ban.com; select EssilorLuxottica optical retail locations, including but not limited to LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Salmoiraghi & Viganò, Apollo, GrandVision Optical, Vision Express; EssilorLuxottica’s wholesale distribution network across the U.S., UK, Italy, Ireland, Australia, Canada, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, the UAE and coming later this year to Brazil, Mexico, and India; as well as on the Meta website.