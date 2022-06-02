Eton and Fred Segal Launch Exclusive Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

Los Angeles-based experiential retailer Fred Segal and Swedish shirt specialist Eton launch a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by this season’s pop-culture trends. The Eton x Fred Segal debut collection captures the best of two worlds: Fred Segal’s LA street style with Eton’s timeless Scandinavian design and obsession for quality. The result is a 14-piece capsule collection that connects audacity, dedication, and style. The capsule features a range of shirts, shorts, and accessories in exclusive bandana patchwork prints –executed with all the expertise and craftsmanship of a Scandinavian heritage brand.

Eton x Fred Segal, courtesy of the brand

A contemporary take on the dress shirt co-exists with streetwear-inspired shirts and shorts sets and playfully expressive accessories, including bucket hats, caps and silk scarves, all achieved in the luxuriously high-end materials made by the finest European weavers that Eton is known for.

”We are very excited to collaborate with Fred Segal – a brand that has shaped the fashion and cultural landscape. With this collection we wanted to merge our two different worlds: Fred Segal’s LA cool and Eton’s Scandinavian obsession for quality and craftsmanship. The result is a playful collection that captures the uniqueness of both brands.” – Sebastian Dollinger, Creative Director, Eton.

Quality and craft remain at the heart of the collection combined with Fred Segal’s California cool aesthetic. A matching overshirt and short set that features the monochrome patchwork print and matching bucket hat are woven on a special loom for a beautifully textured and lustrous result. Effortless but polished, a resort button-down shirt with a wide collar is made from the finest Anderlecht Linen. Multi-function mid-sized shorts are cut from an Italian-made technical fabric woven in 100% recycled polyester. The semi-casual shirt is designed to look and feel softer than a regular dress shirt, while the special edition Filo di Scozia t-shirt includes a chest pocket with the same bandana patchwork print incorporated throughout the entire collection.

Eton x Fred Segal, courtesy of the brand

Reversible bucket hats and a retro-sports-inspired cotton cap are made in collaboration with specialist Italian hatmakers. A playful design twist is added to the collection with two styles of classic menswear silk scarves.

“Fred Segal has always been a destination for forward-thinking brands and this collaboration is the perfect mix of Los Angeles street style combined with the sophisticated heritage of Eton. We are thrilled to partner with a brand that emphasizes quality and craftsmanship as these are the core values we look for in every partnership at Fred Segal.” –Jeff Lotman, CEO of Fred Segal.

The Eton x Fred Segal collection will be available at Fred Segal stores and online at etonshirts.com and fredsegal.com on June 2nd.

About Eton

Eton is a leading, global luxury men's shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt as well as some of the world's most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, and KaDeWe.

About Fred Segal

Fred Segal is the iconic lifestyle brand that defined the LA look and sparked a revolutionary shift in style, changing retail and pop culture forever. In 1961, Fred Segal, dubbed the original “Curator of Cool” opened his first store, inventing the denim bar and pulling American Style Westward: foretelling that people wanted to be comfortable, casual and sexy. In addition to designing his own collection, Fred pioneered the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, resulting in a brand built on heritage, inclusivity and love. Despite the brand’s long-running success, its legacy is sustained by always staying ahead. In addition to innovative lines launched in Fred Segal stores, every year Fred Segal collaborates with designers, artists and emerging brands to create unique capsules, cultural conversations and immersive experiences. Now owned by Jeff Lotman, CEO of Global Icons, Fred Segal opened its Sunset Boulevard Flagship in 2018, and has since expanded to Malibu and Asia.